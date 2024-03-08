Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.13. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

