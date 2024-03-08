Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after buying an additional 773,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,951,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 297,153 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

