TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPVG. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

TPVG stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.80%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

