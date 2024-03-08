TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.53 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.80%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 268,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

