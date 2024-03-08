TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

TruBridge Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TBRG opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. TruBridge has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

TruBridge Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

