Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

