Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Turners Automotive Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 224.10, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Get Turners Automotive Group alerts:

About Turners Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.