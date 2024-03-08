Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Turners Automotive Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 224.10, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.
About Turners Automotive Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Turners Automotive Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.