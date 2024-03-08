Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 296.53 ($3.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 300.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.71. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £582.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,560.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

