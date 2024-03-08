Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tyman Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 296.53 ($3.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 300.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.71. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £582.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,560.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Tyman Company Profile
