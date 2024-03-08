U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $35,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $800,476. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

