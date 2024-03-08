UBS Group Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $43.78 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,669,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.