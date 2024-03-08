UBS Group Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $235.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.83.

AMAT opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.46. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

