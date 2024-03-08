UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in UBS Group by 49.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.