UBS Group Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $56.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.93.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.3 %

DraftKings stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,412 shares of company stock worth $83,014,026. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,752 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

