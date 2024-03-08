United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Up 1%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNOGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.12. 385,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 685,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 4,570.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,631.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

