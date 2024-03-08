Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.71

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 126471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

