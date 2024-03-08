Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $527.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.79.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
