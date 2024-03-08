Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $527.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 112.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

