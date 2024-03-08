Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Sells $2,457,500.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $51.39 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

