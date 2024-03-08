Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,225,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

