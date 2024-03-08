Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Critical Analysis

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skillz and Urgent.ly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Skillz alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.62%. Urgent.ly has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.79%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Skillz.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -139.77% -61.24% -29.27% Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Skillz and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.7% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Urgent.ly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $269.71 million 0.54 -$438.88 million ($11.22) -0.61 Urgent.ly $191.57 million 0.21 N/A N/A N/A

Urgent.ly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.