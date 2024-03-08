USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.94

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 291451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.05%.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,036,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182,745 shares in the company, valued at $52,582,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,616,181 shares of company stock valued at $89,231,367.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after buying an additional 415,956 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.