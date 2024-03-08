Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.23 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

