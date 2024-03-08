Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,158,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $1,097,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. 453,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

