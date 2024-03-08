Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

