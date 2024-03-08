Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.