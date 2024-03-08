Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $151.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

