Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $110,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $229.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.17 and a 52-week high of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

