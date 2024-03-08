Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $110,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.99. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.17 and a 52 week high of $229.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

