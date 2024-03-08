Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $473.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $474.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

