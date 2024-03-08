Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $158.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

