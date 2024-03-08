Vanja Kalabic Sells 1,149 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.7 %
Light & Wonder stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 169,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $103.04.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.
