Vanja Kalabic Sells 1,149 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.7 %

Light & Wonder stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 169,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $103.04.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Stories

