Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.95.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

VEEV opened at $230.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.47.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.