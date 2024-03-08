Venus BUSD Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.46 million and $1.36 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02241469 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,363,154.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

