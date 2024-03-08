Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.92.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

