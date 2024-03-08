Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Schwab sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vertex Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VERX stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -298.50, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
