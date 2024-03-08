Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Schwab sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VERX stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -298.50, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Get Vertex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.