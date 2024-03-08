Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $410.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.