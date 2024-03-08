Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 87,081 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

