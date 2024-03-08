Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.