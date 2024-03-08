Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
NCV stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
