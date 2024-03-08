Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.37 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
