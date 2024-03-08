Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.37 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

