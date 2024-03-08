Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Vital Farms updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vital Farms Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of VITL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 126,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,710,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,960,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,710,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,960,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,920. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

