Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,532 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.54% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $142,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

