Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WBD. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of WBD opened at $8.74 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

