WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

