WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,537,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,751 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,405,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 689,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

