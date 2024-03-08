WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 809,652 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,360,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

REET stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

