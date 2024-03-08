WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,436,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

