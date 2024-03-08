WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $286.08 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.46 and its 200 day moving average is $274.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.