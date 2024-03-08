WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 931.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,123 shares of company stock worth $4,533,352. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.06.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

