WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 16,066 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 229,514.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JULW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,911 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $32.36 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $220.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

