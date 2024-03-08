WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,967 shares of company stock worth $17,740,350. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

