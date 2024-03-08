WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 5,454 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Sysco stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

